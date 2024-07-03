Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 3, 2024 4:20 pm.

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale.

It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue.

Paramedics tell CityNews the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on the victim’s age or gender.

Queen Street West is currently closed from Sorauren to Jameson Avenue.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

33m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

10h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

37m ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

4h ago

