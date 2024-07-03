Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale.

It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue.

Paramedics tell CityNews the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on the victim’s age or gender.

Queen Street West is currently closed from Sorauren to Jameson Avenue.

No further details were immediately available.

More to come