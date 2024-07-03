Philadelphia’s Temple University hires John Fry as its president from neighboring Drexel

FILE - Drexel University President John Fry speaks during a news conference at Drexel University, April 2, 2013, in Philadelphia. Temple University said Wednesday, July 3, 2024 that it has hired Fry to become its 15th president, concluding a search that had been buffeted by the sudden death last fall of then-acting president JoAnne Epps. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 12:56 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has hired John Fry of nearby Drexel University to become its 15th president, concluding a search that had been buffeted by the sudden death last fall of acting President JoAnne Epps, the Philadelphia school said.

Fry, 63, has been Drexel’s president since 2010 and will start his tenure at the 30,500-student Temple after Drexel names new leadership, Temple said in a statement. The campuses are barely 2 miles from each other in Philadelphia.

Fry’s appointment was confirmed by a unanimous vote of Temple’s board of trustees, the university said.

Fry told The Philadelphia Inquirer that improving campus safety at the urban school will be a priority, as will the commercial development of Temple’s research pursuits, similar to the work he put in at Drexel and, before that, at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, where he was president from 2002 to 2010.

Epps died suddenly in September at age 72 after falling ill onstage at a memorial event. The “acting” designation was removed from her title in recognition of her contributions during her brief tenure.

Epps, Temple’s former law school dean and provost, took over months earlier from Jason Wingard, who had led the university since 2021.

Wingard resigned shortly before a no-confidence vote by the faculty union, with members citing concerns over falling enrollment, financial issues and labor disputes.

His resignation followed a tumultuous tenure of less than two years and amid a surge of violence that had sent fear through the north Philadelphia campus.

Wingard had a week earlier told a panel of state lawmakers that Philadelphia’s homicide rate has wrought a climate in which students, parents, and faculty and staff members were afraid.

A Temple University police officer was shot and killed near the north Philadelphia campus the prior month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

22m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

7h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

1h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

1h ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

22m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

7h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

1h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

3h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

14h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

19h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos