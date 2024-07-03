Police seek suspect in series of random Canada Day assaults

A suspect in a series of random assaults. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 3, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 12:16 pm.

Toronto Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly spent Canada Day randomly attacking people.

Officers were called to the Queen Street East and Morse Street area on Monday, July 1, after reports of multiple assaults.

Invesigators say the first incident occured at around 11:50 a.m. when the suspect approached a person and assaulted them without provocation before running west down Queen Street East.

Five minutes later, police say the same man attacked a second person near Carlaw and Colgate avenues.

Investigators say a third person was randomly attacked by the suspect at around noon near Colgate Avenue and Natalie Place.

Police released a brief video clip that shows the suspect running down the street.

Investigators stress that all of the attacks were without provocation and the suspect and victims did not know each other.

The suspect is described as 20-40 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build.

He was wearing a red basketball hat, a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath, black shorts, running shoes, and a black backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

25m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

7h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

1h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

1h ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

25m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

7h ago

Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for 3 girls facing second-degree murder, manslaughter charges in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for three of the four girls who pled not guilty in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core. Two of the girls were 14 years old at...

1h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

3h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

14h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

19h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos