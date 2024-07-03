Police seek suspect in series of random Canada Day assaults

Toronto Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly spent Canada Day randomly attacking people.

Officers were called to the Queen Street East and Morse Street area on Monday, July 1, after reports of multiple assaults.

Invesigators say the first incident occured at around 11:50 a.m. when the suspect approached a person and assaulted them without provocation before running west down Queen Street East.

Five minutes later, police say the same man attacked a second person near Carlaw and Colgate avenues.

Investigators say a third person was randomly attacked by the suspect at around noon near Colgate Avenue and Natalie Place.

Police released a brief video clip that shows the suspect running down the street.

Investigators stress that all of the attacks were without provocation and the suspect and victims did not know each other.

The suspect is described as 20-40 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build.

He was wearing a red basketball hat, a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath, black shorts, running shoes, and a black backpack.