Richmond Hill cinema shot at again, 4th time since May

Suspect vehicle in a shooting at a cinema in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 3, 2024 11:30 am.

A cinema in Richmond Hill was shot at again last Friday — marking the fourth shooting to target the same location since May.

The latest incident took place on June 29 at around 3:15 a.m.

Officers attended the cinema in the East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 area after someone reported that shots were fired at the front entrance.

“On scene, officers located a number of bullet holes in the front doors and shell casings nearby. The cinema was closed at the time, and no one was injured,” a York Regional Police release states.

Security video captured a blue sedan pulling up to the cinema with a suspect firing shots from within the vehicle. Police have released the footage (below).

It’s the fourth time the same cinema has been shot at since May 17.

In each occurrence a different suspect vehicle has been used.

The same cinema was also targeted on January 24, 2024 — one of four shootings at GTA cinemas in a span of 24 hours that police said were linked to a turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies.

