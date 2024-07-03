Southwest Air adopts ‘poison pill’ as activist investor Elliott takes significant stake in company

FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Southwest Airlines has adopted a ‘poison pill’ following activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking a significant stake in the company. The airline said Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that the shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. For any extension to occur, Southwest shareholders would need to give prior approval.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 11:56 am.

Southwest Airlines has adopted a ‘poison pill’ following activist investor Elliott Investment Management taking a significant stake in the company.

The airline said Wednesday that the shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. Southwest shareholders would need to give prior approval for an extension.

Shareholder rights plans, or “poison pills,” allow existing shareholders to acquire shares at a discounted rate to discourage a takeover by an outside entity. Southwest’s plan is triggered when a shareholder acquires 12.5% or more of its common stock, which would let all other shareholders buy stock at a 50% discount.

Southwest said that it adopted the rights plans due to several concerns, including Elliott’s approximately 11% stake in the company and the flexibility that the firm has to acquire a significantly greater percentage of Southwest’s voting power across two of its funds starting as early as July 11.

“In light of the potential for Elliott to significantly increase its position in Southwest Airlines, the board determined that adopting the rights plan is prudent to fulfill its fiduciary duties to all shareholders,” Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly said in a statement. “Southwest Airlines has made a good faith effort to engage constructively with Elliott Investment Management since its initial investment and remains open to any ideas for lasting value creation.”

Last month it was disclosed that Elliott bought a $1.9 billion stake in Southwest and was looking to force out the CEO of the airline, which has struggled with operational and financial problems.

Elliott, in a letter to Southwest’s board, then said that Southwest’s stock price has dropped more than 50% in the last three years. The firm also criticized the airline, saying it has failed to evolve, hurting its ability to compete with other carriers. Elliott blamed the Dallas-based company’s massive flight cancellations in December 2022 on what it described as the airline’s outdated software and operational processes.

Elliott is looking for executives from outside the company to replace CEO Robert Jordan and Kelly, and for “significant” changes on the board, including new independent directors with experience at other airlines.

Southwest has said that it remains confident in Jordan and its management and their ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. For his part, Jordan has said that he won’t resign and that in September his leadership team will present a plan to boost the airline’s financial performance.

In midday trading, Southwest shares added 11 cents to $28.41. Shares of the company are down about 21% in the past year, while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up roughly 25% over the same time.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

5h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

3m ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

13h ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

5h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

3m ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

2h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

12h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

18h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

23h ago

More Videos