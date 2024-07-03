S&P/TSX composite up 250 points in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up 250 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 250.48 points at 22,204.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.59 points at 39,289.26. The S&P 500 index was up 14.10 points at 5,523.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.37 points at 18,113.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents US compared with 73.01 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up four cents at US$82.85 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.47 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$38.60 at US$2,372.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 13 cents at US$4.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press