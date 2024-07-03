Toronto Zoo forced to delay opening time

If you were planning a mid-week visit to the Toronto Zoo, it won’t be open until at least mid-day Wednesday.

The Zoo, which usually opens at 9 a.m. daily, says the unexpected delay is due to a watermain break at the front entrance.

“We have had to make the difficult decision to delay our opening today until it is repaired which we hope will be done around 12:00 p.m.,” they said in a release.

They’re advising visitors to keep an eye on their social media accounts for updates.