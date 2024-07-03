Trudeau won’t commit to national caucus meeting, says he’s having calls with MPs

<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week. Trudeau attends a Canada Day community event inside the Glacier Arena in Mount Pearl, N.L. on Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 11:42 am.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party’s historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week.

But he won’t say whether or not he will hold a national caucus meeting to discuss the fallout, which continues to reverberate through the party.

Some Liberal MPs have privately demanded such a meeting and others also want a cabinet shuffle.

At his first press conference since the byelection, Trudeau said he met with his caucus executive yesterday, and is continuing to engage with MPs across the country on how the party can improve.

Trudeau says he’s had direct and frank conversations with MPs that take into account the challenges the party is facing following their loss, but that they remain focused on supporting Canadians.

The Liberals held Toronto-St. Paul’s for more than 30 years before it flipped to the Conservatives last week in a stunning loss that the Tories say proves Canadians are tired of Trudeau and want an election now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

