UK’s landmark postwar elections: When Boris Johnson sought and got a mandate to ‘Get Brexit Done’

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan 'Get Brexit Done' in the digger bucket, during an election campaign event at the JCB manufacturing facility in Uttoxeter, England, Dec. 10, 2019. The U.K. election in December 2019 was basically about one issue: Brexit. General elections in the U.K. are typically held in the spring or early summer. But in the fall of 2019, the recently-appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson gambled on holding one on Dec. 12, when most people just want to get ready for Christmas and would rather think of anything but politics. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, File)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 4:46 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 5:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s upcoming general election is widely expected to lead to a change of government for the first time in 14 years. Many analysts believe it will be one of the country’s most consequential elections since the end of World War II.

Ahead of the July 4 vote, The Associated Press takes a look back at other landmark U.K. elections since the war.

___

When former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an election in December 2019, it was essentially about one issue: Brexit.

General elections in the U.K. are typically held in the spring or early summer. But in the fall of 2019, the recently-appointed Johnson gambled on holding one on December 12, when most people just want to get ready for Christmas and would rather think of anything but politics.

For Johnson, desperate times called for desperate measures. The June 23, 2016 Brexit referendum, won narrowly by those backing an exit from the European Union, triggered a chaotic period in politics.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, had resigned immediately after his side lost the referendum.

His successor, Theresa May, tried but failed to find a Brexit formula that a majority in Parliament would back. Everyone seemingly had a different idea as to what post-Brexit deal the U.K. should have with the EU, and the original day of departure — March 2019 — was delayed.

Parliament was in chaos, and Johnson, who succeeded May, pledged that he would get “Get Brexit Done.”

With Labour’s Brexit policy unclear and its left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn deeply unpopular, Johnson’s Conservatives won their biggest majority since 1987 under Margaret Thatcher. Labour suffered its worst election result in terms of seats since the 1930s.

Johnson prevailed largely because his message was clear, especially in parts of the country that voted Brexit but had for decades voted Labour. The U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31, 2020.

Any celebrations were short-lived, however, with a deadly coronavirus pandemic soon spreading around the world.

Johnson was forced to resign in the summer of 2022 after he was found to have lied to Parliament over lockdown-breaching parties at his offices in Downing Street. The 49-day tenure of his successor, Liz Truss, was even more chaotic after she unveiled unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and sent borrowing costs for homeowners surging.

It’s a dual legacy that their successor Rishi Sunak has had to contend with ahead of Thursday’s election.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

7h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

7h ago

Backbencher booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Doug Ford
Backbencher booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Doug Ford

A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to remove her from caucus. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the...

41m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

18h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

7h ago

Man injured in Weston stabbing
Man injured in Weston stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Weston Tuesday night. Police were called to Weston Road and John Street just after 8 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported...

7h ago

Backbencher booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Doug Ford
Backbencher booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Doug Ford

A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to remove her from caucus. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the...

41m ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

6h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

12h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

16h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.
More Videos