US asks Haiti to prioritize electoral council amid gang violence and a humanitarian crisis

FILE - Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, left, speaks to Transitional Council President Edgard Leblanc Fils, during Conille's swearing-in ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 3, 2024. U.S. officials asked Conille on July 2, 2024, to prioritize the establishment of an electoral council as the country strives to rebuild its government. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

By Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Posted July 3, 2024 4:56 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 5:12 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. officials have asked Haiti’s prime minister to prioritize the establishment of an electoral council as the country strives to rebuild its government amid rampant gang violence.

“This critical step toward will give the Haitian people an opportunity to select their leaders democratically for the first time in years,” said Brian Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, who spoke after a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille the day before.

Nichols said that U.S. officials acknowledged Conille’s progress in improving conditions to restore security in Haiti, but they emphasized the need to establish an electoral council.

Weeks of coordinated attacks by gangs forced former Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign in April, and his Cabinet was dissolved. Gunmen took control of police stations, opened fire on the main international airport that remained closed for nearly three months and stormed Haiti’s two biggest prisons.

A transitional council was later established and its members named Conille as the new prime minister.

Part of the council’s mission is to also appoint an electoral commission, a requirement before an election can take place. The council’s non-renewable mandate expires Feb. 7, 2026, at which date a new president is scheduled to be sworn in.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Blinken and Conille discussed the next steps for the U.N.-backed contingent of foreign police aimed at curbing gang violence in Haiti. The first group of a couple of hundred of Kenyan police officers have been deployed to help reinstall stability.

Criminal gangs currently control about 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince. The upsurge of violence in Haiti has left more than 580,000 displaced in recent months, according to a recent report by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration.

Todd Robinson, assistant secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said on Wednesday that the U.S. has provided deployment training and personnel to support the international mission in Haiti.

The U.S. has also delivered armed vehicles, drones, and other equipment to bolster the Haitian National Police amid the wave of attacks. Training and equipment were also provided to Haiti’s counternarcotics unit and border police units, Robinson confirmed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

14m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

11h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

1h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

42m ago

Top Stories

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

14m ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

11h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale
Pedestrian struck and killed by TTC streetcar in Parkdale

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a TTC streetcar in Parkdale. It happened at around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue. Paramedics tell CityNews the...

1h ago

Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life, court papers indicate. ...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

7h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

8h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

18h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

2h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.
More Videos