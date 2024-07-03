Vancouver home sales fall 19 per cent in June as inventory continues to build: board

<p>Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes sold in June tumbled 19.1 per cent from the previous year as inventory continued accumulating to levels not seen since the spring of 2019. Buildings under construction are pictured in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 11:56 am.

VANCOUVER — Greater Vancouver’s real estate board says the number of homes sold in June tumbled 19.1 per cent from the previous year as inventory continued accumulating to levels not seen since the spring of 2019.

Greater Vancouver Realtors said there were 2,418 home sales in the region last month, 23.6 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average for June and down from 2,988 sales recorded in June 2023.

That came as the number of Metro Vancouver homes listed for sale soared 42 per cent year-over-year to 14,182, which is around one-fifth higher than the 10-year seasonal average.

Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, said the June data marks the continuation of a trend where buyers appear “hesitant,” despite sellers remaining keen to list their properties. He said the result is improved selection for buyers and more balanced conditions.

“With an interest rate announcement from the Bank of Canada in July, there is a possibility of another cut to the policy rate this summer,” Lis said in a press release.

“This is yet another factor tilting the market in favour of buyers, even if the boost to affordability is modest.”

The composite benchmark home price was $1,207,100, up 0.5 per cent from a year ago, but a 0.4 per cent decrease from May.

In June, there were 5,723 detached, attached and apartment properties newly available for sale — a seven per cent increase compared with June 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: ac567e03-ccb6-4733-8cb4-f9f778047ae7.jpg, Caption:

Greater Vancouver’s real estate board says the number of homes sold in June tumbled 19.1 per cent from the previous year as inventory continued accumulating to levels not seen since the spring of 2019. Buildings under construction are pictured in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

5h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

0m ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

13h ago

Top Stories

Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet
Protestors say no decision to dismantle U of T encampment yet

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday morning, as it appeared some parts of the ongoing pro-Palestinian encampment at the University...

1h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...

5h ago

Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic
Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert. That's precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands...

0m ago

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week
Above seasonal temperatures in the GTA for the week

Some potential thunderstorms on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay above seasonal this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:08
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU
Negotiations continue between the LCBO and OPSEU

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

2h ago

2:19
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

The pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto has been court ordered to vacate the area by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The decision also gives police authorization to arrest or remove anyone who refuses to leave.

12h ago

1:35
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean

The first storm to ever reach Category 5 this early in the hurricane season is leaving a trail of destruction in its path as it rips through the Caribbean. Afua Baah with the damage done by Hurricane Beryl and where it's headed next. 

18h ago

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

22h ago

More Videos