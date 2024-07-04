30th annual Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

FILE - Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence Ventures, participates in the Global Citizen NOW conference, April 28, 2023, in New York. New Orleans officially opened its arms in welcome Thursday, July 4, 2024, to the thousands of people descending on the Big Easy for the 30th annual celebration of the Essence Festival of Culture. “We’re celebrating something that’s been around for three decades!" Wanga said during a news conference to kick off the event. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Chevel Johnson Rodrigue, The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 3:56 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans on Thursday officially welcomed thousands of people descending on the Big Easy for the Essence Festival of Culture.

The celebration has been around for three decades — no easy feat, Essence CEO Caroline Wanga said Thursday during a news conference at Gallier Hall to kick off the event, which runs through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“Part of why that happens is because of where we are — the cultural mecca called New Orleans,” Wanga said.

The magazine unveiled four new covers for its July and August issue, which commemorates the festival and its relationship with the city. Its cover story, “Dear New Orleans,” is a love letter to the people, places and spaces of New Orleans, company executives said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked Essence for the longstanding partnership, which has had a more than $300 million economic impact on the city and state and given the New Orleans global recognition.

“This is our moment to love one another,” she said. “Our time to come together to ensure and understand that we are unapologetically Black and we deserve to be loved on and supported.”

Wanga said New Orleans is the true “headliner” for the festival, which offers free daily workshops in the convention center and ticketed nightly concerts with big-name artists at the Superdome.

The event’s contract with the city runs through 2026, with no plans to end the relationship with the magazine, Wanga and Cantrell said.

Chevel Johnson Rodrigue, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

22h ago

More Videos