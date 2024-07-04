A third Japanese climber has died on a mountain in northern Pakistan in less than a month

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 3:52 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 3:56 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Japanese climber has died while descending one of the highest mountains in northern Pakistan, the third death of a Japanese on the mountain in less than a month, officials said Thursday.

Rescuers have located the body of Hiroshi Onishi, 64, who fell into a crevasse earlier this week on 7,027-meter (23,054-foot) Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak, and arrangements are being made to airlift it by helicopter to the base camp, local officials and the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

His death came after two Japanese climbers, Atsushi Taguchi and Ryuseki Hiraoka, died while trying to scale the same mountain. They went missing June 13, and Hiraoka’s body was found two days later. His colleague was presumed dead after an unsuccessful weeklong search. Both had fallen into a deep crevasse.

Hanif Khan, the police chief in the northern town of Nagar, said Onishi was descending the mountain with other Japanese climbers after successfully reaching the summit when he slipped and fell into a crevasse.

Golden Peak is known for its distinct golden hue at sunrise and sunset, making it a popular destination.

Khan said authorities were in contact with the Japanese Embassy to make arrangements for bringing back the body.

The secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri, conveyed condolences to Onishi’s family and friends.

“It is indeed shocking for all of us because another Japanese has died on the same mountain where two Japanese died in June,” Haidri said.

Every year, hundreds of climbers try to scale mountains in northern Pakistan, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, and each year several die.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

