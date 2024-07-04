Arbitrator reinstates suspension of Alouettes DL Lemon ahead of August hearing

Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble by Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum, not shown, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on September 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 2:12 pm.

TORONTO — An arbitrator has reinstated the CFL’s indefinite suspension of Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for gambling on sports.

The CFL said in a statement Lemon will remain suspended until after an arbitration hearing which has been rescheduled for Aug. 1-2.

The league suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in.

Lemon appealed the suspension in May, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

Lemon has helped the defending Grey Cup champions open with a 4-0 record, registering six tackles and a sack.

But with the reinstatement of Lemon’s suspension, he won’t play Saturday night when the Alouettes host the Calgary Stampeders.

The suspension came after Lemon announced his retirement, which was a surprise as he had recently signed a one-year extension with the Alouettes after helping them win the Grey Cup.

Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, has appeared in 154 regular-season CFL games over 13 campaigns.

The CFL said after Lemon launched his appeal, an arbitration meeting was originally scheduled to take place Friday. But the league requested an immediate suspension after Lemon sought to adjourn the hearing to the beginning of August.

The arbitrator ruled in favour of the league that an immediate suspension until the hearing was justified and reasonable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

3h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 3, Toronto residents...

1h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

3h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and two others are injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred in...

updated

48m ago

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

3h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 3, Toronto residents...

1h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

3h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and two others are injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred in...

updated

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

4h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

20h ago

More Videos