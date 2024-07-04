ATV crashes into pickup on rural Colorado road, killing 2 toddlers and 2 adults

By The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 7:36 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 7:42 pm.

BRUSH, Colo. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on a rural road on Colorado’s plains, killing two toddlers and two adults, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened Wednesday after the driver of the Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle went through a stop sign and hit a Ram 5500 traveling through the intersection of two county roads about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Brush, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver of the ATV and his three passengers — a 22-year-old woman and two children, ages 1 and 2 — died, said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a state patrol spokesperson.

The driver of the Ram suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Troopers investigating the crash suspect alcohol played a role, Moltrer said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight
Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

3h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

4h ago

Top Stories

Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight
Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

3h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

56m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

1h ago

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

8h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

More Videos