Canadians in Grenada and Montreal rally to help after hurricane Beryl devastation

Canadians living in Grenada and Canadians of Grenadian origin here in Canada are doing what they can to provide relief after the Island nation was struck with a powerful hurricane earlier this week. Palm trees wilt after being uprooted by Hurricane Beryl in St. Patrick, Grenada, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Haron Forteau

By Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 5:43 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Canadians Lynn Kaak and her husband have been doing what they can to provide relief to the Caribbean island nation of Grenada, after hurricane Beryl left part of the country “absolutely hammered.”

As a volunteer warden with the Canadian High Commission in Barbados, which offers consular assistance to Canadians in Grenada, Kaak has been kept busy purchasing bottled water for storm victims, a precious resource she says is running out in the country. On Thursday, she was collecting coffee bags from a nearby roaster — items that will help locals store their belongings.

The Grenadian islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique have been ravaged, Kaak said, with some of her friends’ homes destroyed or badly damaged, including the home of a fellow Canadian. Beryl hit the country earlier this week as a Category 4 hurricane — the strongest storm to form in the Atlantic this early in the hurricane season.

“They’re still trying to clear the roads to get through,” said Kaak, who first sailed to Grenada in 2010 with her husband, and relocated from Toronto to the island nation eight years later. She described Carriacou as “absolutely hammered.”

Downgraded to a Category 2 storm Thursday as it headed toward Mexico’s Caribbean coast, Beryl has claimed at least nine lives, including three in Grenada, and destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in neighbouring St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“It is just heartbreaking right now,” Kaak said.

“After all of these storms one of the toughest things is communications. Yesterday they finally got cellphone coverage up in Carriacou again. However, now the big problem is how the hell do you charge your cellphone with no power?”

In Montreal, Gemma Raeburn-Baynes said Beryl tore the roof off the furniture business in Grenada belonging to her uncle and cousin, but it spared their home.

“The place where (they) live in Saint Patrick, it got hit with the Hurricane Beryl much worse than people living in the south of the island,” said Raeburn-Baynes, who is president of Playmas Montreal, an organization that promotes Caribbean culture, and works for Spice Island Cultural Festival, an annual celebration of Grenadian culture in Montreal.

“The communities have come out and (are) trying to do some clean up. Grenadians are very resilient, so I expect that they will survive this,” she said.

In 1955, when she was four years old, a hurricane took the lives of 14 family members — all sheltering under one roof.

Although Raeburn-Baynes said she is heartbroken by the damage Beryl has caused, she finds cause for optimism in Canada’s Grenadian community rallying to raise funds for those affected by the hurricane. Spice Island Cultural Festival, scheduled to kick off next week, will provide an even greater platform to raise money, she said.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, locals are bracing for Beryl’s arrival.

For the past five years Canadian Anne Glennie Ruttan has lived in a house on the Yucatan coast, which is in the path of the storm. Despite feeling safe, she said she still prepared her property for what is to come.

“We’re taking this one seriously,” Glennie Ruttan said, adding that she stocked up on drinking water, tied down the patio furniture and emptied the roof drains.

In Playa del Carmen, most businesses were closed Thursday and some were boarding up windows as tourists jogged by and some locals walked their dogs under sunny skies. In Tulum, Mexico’s navy patrolled the streets telling tourists in Spanish and English to prepare for the storm’s arrival. Everything was scheduled to shut down by midday.

The head of Mexico’s civil defence agency, Laura Velázquez, said Thursday that Beryl is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits a relatively unpopulated stretch of Mexico’s Caribbean coast south of Tulum early Friday.

On X, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said Wednesday the Canadian government will be providing $1 million in critical aid to storm victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight
Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

2m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

2h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

59m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

3h ago

Top Stories

Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight
Union says LCBO contract talks have broken down, workers to strike at midnight

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

2m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

2h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

59m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

7h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

23h ago

More Videos