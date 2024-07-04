Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands Euro 2024 quarterfinal amid diplomatic row with host Germany

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 8:24 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 8:26 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to travel to Berlin to attend the 2024 European Championship quarterfinal game between Turkey and the Netherlands, an official said Thursday, after a controversial gesture by a national team player ignited a diplomatic row between Turkey and the host nation, Germany.

Turkey on Wednesday summoned the German ambassador to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser’s criticism of Merih Demiral, who made a hand gesture that is associated with an ultra-nationalist group. The German news agency dpa reported that in response, Germany summoned the Turkish ambassador to Berlin on Thursday.

Demiral scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Turkey’s place in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The player made a sign with each hand that is recognized as a symbol of Turkish nationalism after scoring his second goal on Tuesday. The sign is associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization Ulku Ocaklari, which is more widely known as the Gray Wolves.

UEFA said it was investigating Demiral’s “alleged inappropriate behavior.” The soccer body did not outline when the case might conclude.

Erdogan was scheduled to attend a meeting in Azerbaijan on Saturday but has decided to travel to Berlin instead to support the national team, an official said. Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz would represent the Turkish leader in Azerbaijan. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Faeser said on the social media platform X that the symbol “of Turkish right-wing extremists” has no place in German stadiums and urged UEFA to punish the player for making the gesture.

Her comments drew a strong reaction from Turkish officials. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced the investigation, labeling it as politically motivated response “to the use of a historical and cultural symbol.”

Demiral has said he had the celebration in mind before scoring. He described his action as something “to do with this Turkish identity, because I’m very proud to be a Turk.”

The Gray Wolves group was founded as the youth wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, which is currently in an alliance with Erdogan’s ruling party, the Justice and Development Party.

The group has been banned in France, while Austria has banned the use of the Gray Wolf salute. Germany’s federal domestic agency meanwhile, monitors the Gray Wolves group’s activities.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

49m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

3h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

11h ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

49m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

3h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

11h ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

11h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

14h ago

2:32
Canada risks “much more censored & surveilled” internet
Canada risks “much more censored & surveilled” internet

The suite of internet regulation bills in Parliament are intended to protect people - but activists warn it could mean a much more surveilled & censored internet. They're calling on people to contact MPs with their concerns.

13h ago

More Videos