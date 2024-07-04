Mayor ends Calgary’s state of emergency but ban on outdoor watering remains

CALGARY — Calgary is cancelling a state of emergency over its water conservation crisis, but a ban on outdoor watering remains.

The city invoked the state of emergency soon after a water main ruptured a month ago affecting 60 per cent of Calgary’s drinking water.

It was invoked to gain authority to access private property to fix the broken pipe, but the pipe is now repaired, and residents are no longer being asked to cut indoor water use by 25 per cent.

However, the outdoor ban on activities like lawn watering remain to make sure there is enough water for emergencies.

A reservoir that provides water to the city is operating at half capacity to not overwhelm the new pipe.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek is asking Calgarians to continue easing into regular water use habits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press