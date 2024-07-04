Mbappé warns of ‘catastrophic’ political situation in France as the far right gets closer to power

Kylian Mbappe of France wears a face mask during a round of sixteen match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 12:11 pm.

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — France soccer captain Kylian Mbappé warned on Thursday his country is in a “catastrophic” political situation as it lurches closer to a first far-right government since World War II.

The National Rally gained strong results — around 33% of the vote nationwide — on Sunday in the first round of a rushed election, leaving Marine Le Pen’s party poised to potentially gain power.

The second round of the legislative elections are on Sunday and Mbappé, one of the most high-profile people in France, was asked if he had a message to the nation.

“I think now, more than ever, you need to get (out to vote),” said Mbappé, who was speaking in Hamburg, Germany, the day before France plays Portugal there in the European Championship quarterfinals.

“It is an urgent juncture. We cannot let our country fall into the hands of these people. It is pressing — we saw the results, it is catastrophic.”

Mbappé made a similar call earlier at Euro 2024, when he said “the extremes are knocking on the door of power.”

Now, there was a sense of urgency in his sentiments.

“We really hope this is going to change,” he said of the election results, “that everyone is going to rally together to go and vote, and vote for the right party.”

President Emmanuel Macron called the snap election after a defeat at the hands of the National Rally in European Parliament elections last month, gambling that the far-right would not repeat its success in a domestic ballot. The plan backfired and Le Pen’s rivals are now desperately trying to prevent the National Rally winning an outright majority in Sunday’s second round.

France’s players have been asked regularly about the political situation back home during news conferences at Euro 2024.

Ousmane Dembele said “the alarm bell has been sounded” and fellow forward Marcus Thuram went further by saying French people “need to fight daily so that … the National Rally does not succeed.”

The National Rally is the party with a history of racism and xenophobia.

France’s soccer team that won the Euro 2000 title two years after lifting the nation’s first World Cup trophy in Paris was hailed as a model of diversity and unity. The mix of “Black, Blanc, Beur” (Black, white and Arab) players was an echo of the French tricolor flag of blue, white and red.

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

3h ago

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

27m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

33m ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

4h ago

