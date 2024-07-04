Mexico’s incoming president announces top posts but her new cabinet includes familiar faces

Incoming Claudia Sheinbaum smiles during a press conference where she presented members of her Cabinet in Mexico City, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 3:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s incoming president announced her appointees for top posts Thursday, but hopes for a fresh approach were dashed by the re-appearance of old faces in the new cabinet.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who headed outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s failed security strategy, will serve as the next interior secretary.

That is Mexico’s top domestic political post, responsible for handling negotiations with protesters and Mexico’s 32 powerful state governors. Sheinbaum will take office Oct. 1.

As expected, Omar García Harfuch — who served as Mexico City police chief when Sheinbaum was mayor — was appointed to head Mexico’s increasingly powerless Public Safety Department, the top law-enforcement post.

García Harfuch is credited with bringing down homicides in the capital, though the numbers he claims are disputed. He gained respect after he survived a dramatic 2020 drug cartel ambush that wounded him and left three other people dead.

Sheinbaum has pledged to strip control of the National Guard, Mexico’s main law enforcement agency, from the Public Safety Department and turn the 117,000-member force over to the Army. García Harfuch will control little other than the country’s prisons when he takes over the job.

But it was the appointment of Rodríguez that turned heads: a very poor public speaker with no experience in campaigns or as an elected official, she breaks the long-standing practice of appointing experienced political pros — often former state governors — to the interior ministry post, where negotiating skills are key.

Rodríguez is also closely identified with López Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” strategy of not confronting drug cartels, and militarizing law enforcement. In his six-year term, López Obrador has not been able to significantly reduce record-high levels of killings in Mexico.

Sheinbaum belongs to López Obrador’s Morena party and has pledged to continue all of his policies.

In June, she also asked López Obrador’s Treasury Secretary, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, to stay on in the post. The job is similar to that of a finance minister, controlling spending and budgets.

Of the top four cabinet posts, only Harfuch is a new face in the federal government. In June, Sheinbaum tapped Juan Ramón de la Fuente as her secretary of foreign affairs.

De la Fuente, 72, is a former academic who served as Mexico’s ambassador to the United Nations under López Obrador and is known for a calm and diplomatic demeanor.

Sheinbaum has also allowed several other officials who served under López Obrador to remain in the cabinet.

There had been hopes that Sheinbaum, a former scientist known for her love of data-driven policy, would break with López Obrador’s habit of choosing old allies known more for their loyalty than their expertise for cabinet posts.

In June, Sheinbaum did appoint Luz Elena González, an expert in sustainable development, as the next secretary of energy. However, that post is almost secondary in importance to the head of the state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos.

Perhaps the most powerful position in Mexico, the defense secretary, has not been announced yet. That is in part because Mexico’s secretive army has never had a civilian serve in the post; in the past, top army generals have submitted a list of the generals they would accept for the job, and the incoming president would choose among them.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

22h ago

More Videos