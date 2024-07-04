Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Premier Andrew Furey speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Furey is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals, this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 3:56 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal premier has once again penned a letter to the federal government opposing one of its decisions — this time about the reopening of the province’s commercial northern cod fishery.

In a letter Wednesday to federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier, Premier Andrew Furey said foreign offshore vessels have no place in the province’s fishery. The federal Fisheries Department’s decision to allow these boats to catch cod in the reinstated fishery is “an affront” to Newfoundland and Labrador’s fishers and processors, and the work they’ve done to help the cod stock grow, Furey wrote.

Newfoundland and Labrador, and its small coastal communities, “deserve to be the sole beneficiary” of the northern cod fishery, he said.

“These decisions should not have been taken without consultations with stakeholders in Newfoundland and Labrador,” Furey wrote, adding: “The time has come for the province to have a direct say over our resources.”

Lebouthillier announced last week that she was ending a 32-year moratorium on the commercial northern cod fishery, calling the decision “a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.” The moratorium was imposed on July 2, 1992, after cod stocks off the province’s east cost collapsed.

The Fisheries Department said last week that Canadian vessels would be allowed to catch 18,000 tonnes in the 2024 season, which represents 95 per cent of the total allowable catch. The rest — roughly 950 tonnes — will go to foreign vessels according to a previous agreement with the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization, the department said.

Many have opposed the decision. George Rose, a marine scientist who studied Newfoundland cod for decades, said that by lifting the moratorium, the Fisheries Department is “rolling the dice on this important fishery.” The northern cod stock off the province’s east coast hasn’t grown significantly since 2015-16, he added.

The union representing inshore fishers and processing plant workers has called on Ottawa to reinstate the moratorium. The 14,000-member Fish, Food and Allied Workers union said Tuesday that Canadian offshore vessels, which it calls “draggers,” should not be given part of the catch, nor should foreign fleets.

Union president Greg Pretty has said the offshore ships are “environmentally destructive” and do not contribute to the long-term sustainability of the province’s coastal communities.

Inshore fishers operate smaller boats — typically shorter than 20 metres — and they fish closer to shore than the offshore vessels, which are longer than 30 metres, according to the Fisheries Department.

A closely monitored “stewardship” cod fishery began in 2006. Its catch limit was 13,000 tonnes in 2023, and it was open exclusively to inshore fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In his letter Wednesday, Furey said he has raised his objections with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also demanded “an immediate discussion on how our respective governments can structure a joint management approach to the provincial fishery.”

Furey, the only Liberal provincial premier in the country, has previously taken aim at the federal Liberals over carbon pricing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

35m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

22h ago

