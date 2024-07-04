Northern California wildfire does not grow, but winds and hot weather could whip up flames

A Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) firefighting helicopter releases water over a hot spot while battling the Thompson Fire, in Oroville, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 5:12 pm.

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews made steady progress overnight against a Northern California wildfire that had thousands of people under evacuation orders, but wind gusts and continued hot temperatures Thursday could pose problems on a searing hot July Fourth, officials said.

The Thompson Fire near the city of Oroville in Butte County stayed roughly the same size and containment was 7%, the same as the previous night, said Kevin Colburn, information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

There were 17,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings, according to Kristi Olio, public information officer for Butte County. Previous reports of 26,000 people being under orders or warnings were inaccurate, she said, adding that the fire has unfolded so quickly that it has been difficult to get firm figures.

The Thompson Fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Sacramento, sending up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometers).

Temperatures Thursday could hit 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius) with even hotter weather expected Friday and Saturday, officials said.

“The winds are slowly picking up,” said Chris Peterson, another information officer for Cal Fire. “You add that with the heat and low humidity,” and the potential for volatile fire behavior grows.

Four structures were destroyed, and more than 12,000 were threatened. Cal Fire did not specify if the structures were homes, but an Associated Press photographer saw fire burn three adjacent suburban-style homes in Oroville.

Four firefighters reported injuries, all from heat. The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Millions of people across the U.S. are baking in a heat wave including in California, which is seeing “significantly more wildfire activity at this point” than in recent years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement.

More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire. The largest of those, the Basin Fire in Fresno County, was nearly 50% contained with 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) burned.

The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

36m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

36m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

22h ago

More Videos