‘Hoped to work there’: Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre’s school

Ontario Science Centre
Visitors walk through the rain forest installation at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 6:00 am.

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience following word of the centre’s abrupt closure.

The science centre did not respond to questions about whether its science school would continue, but with the province searching for a temporary home that wouldn’t open until 2026 ahead of a new facility at Ontario Place set to open in 2028, the school’s future seems at best uncertain.

The school allowed up to 36 Grade 12 students at a time to spend one semester learning at the science centre, taking some of their high school science courses such as biology and chemistry there, as well as an innovation course that saw them present projects and explain exhibits to science centre visitors. 

Former students say if the school doesn’t continue it would be a huge loss for others who may not get the same opportunities they had at the school that opened up a world of potential.

Melissa Croft attended the science school in 2018 and is now finishing her master’s degree in science communication, a pursuit she directly ties to her experience at the school.

“In high school, I was already interested in science, but I imagined myself going more into academia, like maybe being a professor or going into research,” she said.

“At science school…I really enjoyed interacting with people, teaching them about science, and getting them excited. So after that, I continued to go with science, like I really do like science, but it was a different pathway in science that I didn’t really know existed.”

One of the projects Croft did in the innovation course was to create a science storybook and read it to elementary students at a nearby school. Samantha Macklin, who was also at the school in 2018, developed an exhibit on the science of magic and illusions and got to demonstrate it for visitors for her innovation course. She recalls with fondness when her class successfully completed a space shuttle simulation.

Related:

Macklin is now finishing her master’s degree in environmental science and also wants to work in science communications, though she had hoped that could be at the science centre.

“I definitely learned that that was exactly what I wanted to do when I was at the science centre,” she said. “I hoped to work there in the future actually, so it’s very devastating that it’s going to be closed.”

Other former students Macklin has talked to are similarly upset by the closure, she said.

“Most people just feel like it’s a great loss for us, but more so for the younger students who will not get to experience something that was so pivotal to our lives,” she said.

Pinar Ari had just finished high school and spent the first semester of her final year at the science school. She had encouraged friends in younger grades to apply because of how much she loved it.

“It was a more enriching STEM environment as the class sizes were smaller, and they had different types of labs, and experiments that we wouldn’t normally do in our other home school,” Ari said.

She recalled doing DNA extraction on a strawberry, and a field trip to the nuclear reactor at McMaster University as particular highlights. 

Related:

Kyla Tan, now studying materials engineering, recalled creating a science podcast, working on a project about growing plants on the space station, and watching a science centre teacher demonstrate weight distribution and pressure by lying on a bed of nails.

“It took such a different approach to education than any other classes I’ve been in before,” Tan said. 

“The teachers, rather than focusing on us regurgitating knowledge to them, they would give us assignments and projects to make sure that we actually understood the content by asking us some really weird questions that made us think very hard.”

Tan had been regularly taking her four-year-old cousin to the science centre and hoped to take another cousin, now nine months old, when she got older.

“I just want to cry after hearing the news,” she said. “It played a very important part in some very formative years, and it sucks that I’ll never be able to go back.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

breaking

0m ago

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

10h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

breaking

0m ago

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

10h ago

Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms. Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province...
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

8h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

11h ago

4:17
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future
Trudeau faces calls to meet with Liberal caucus over his political future

As questions hang over U-S President Joe Biden regarding his political future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also feeling the heat these days. Ottawa correspondent Glen McGregor on how the Prime Minister is handling the pressure.

15h ago

3:53
Some tents at U of T coming down
Some tents at U of T coming down

Some tents and large objects are being removed from the encampment at University of Toronto as protestors prepare for possible police action, but a definitive decision to disband has not yet been made. Caryn Ceolin has more.

20h ago

More Videos