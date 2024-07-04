P.E.I. First Nations, Ottawa establish national park reserve on sacred Mi’kmaq land

Canada and Prince Edward Island’s Mi’kmaq First Nations have reached an agreement to turn a pristine chain of islands with sacred cultural significance into a national park. An aerial view of Hog Island and George Island, Malpeque Bay, Prince Edward Island is shown in this handout image provided by the government of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Canada-John Sylvester *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 9:50 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 9:56 am.

LENNOX ISLAND, P.E.I. — The government of Canada and Prince Edward Island’s Mi’kmaq First Nations announced an agreement on Thursday to turn a pristine chain of islands with sacred cultural significance into a national park reserve.

Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard said she’s thrilled about the agreement, which will ensure the protection of the 50-kilometre strip of islands off P.E.I.’s northwest coast called Pituamkek, which means, “at the long sand dune.”

“We have a strong cultural, traditional connection to that land. And the land is going to be protected and allow for our people to always have that land there for future generations to come,” Bernard said of the islands, where Mi’kmaq have hunted, fished and harvested for at least 4,000 years.

The land is also home to a historic Mi’kmaq burial ground.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said the islands form one of the most ecologically significant coastal dune ecosystems in Eastern Canada. The dunes help prevent erosion caused by extreme weather.

“Healthy coastal ecosystems will put us in a better position to protect against a hurricane. So by protecting nature, we are protecting ourselves in many ways,” he said in an interview ahead of the announcement.

He said preserving important ecosystems and fighting climate change are “inextricably linked, and Indigenous partnership is crucial to both.”

Pituamkek, which can be reached only by boat, is one of the few remaining wilderness areas on P.E.I., Bernard said. Known as the Hog Island Sandhills in English, it’s home to such endangered species as the little brown bat, piping plover and gypsy cuckoo bumblebee as well as rare old-growth forests.

Bernard said the hope is to eventually make the islands accessible to visitors, which could “have a transformational effect on tourism” in the western part of the province — though there will be limits on where people can go within Pituamkek.

The federal government announced Thursday that the agreement was reached with Lennox Island First Nation and Abegweit First Nation, represented by Chief Junior Gould. The three parties had reached a memorandum of understanding for establishing a national park reserve in January 2022.

A national park reserve is a designation recognizing an area as subject to an active land claim.

Guilbeault said no date has been set for the official opening of Canada’s 48th national park, and steps toward opening the park will be made alongside the government’s Indigenous and community partners.

Bernard has been working with the Island’s First Nations to push for protection of the land since 2005. Her hope is that more people can experience the beauty of the islands, just as she and her family have.

“It’s a special place for us. I grew up with only beautiful memories of being over there. As a child, you’d run along the shores, you’d eat clams, you’d eat berries and stuff. And it was just a beautiful, calm, peaceful place to be.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

— By Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

2h ago

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

36m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

41m ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

2h ago

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

36m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

41m ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

16h ago

1:57
Former Anishinaabe Chief shares the power of poetry
Former Anishinaabe Chief shares the power of poetry

He is one of the most well-known and respected Anishinaabe Chiefs, but now R. Stacey Laforme is using his retirement to share his knowledge through the power of words. Audra Brown with the impactful poetry and stories from his latest book.

16h ago

More Videos