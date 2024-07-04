Sweden protests against death penalties given to 3 Swedes in Iraq, says a 4th case isn’t confirmed

FILE - Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Jan. 22, 2024. Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it will summon the Iraqi chargé d’affaires to protest once again against more death sentences handed down to Swedes in Iraq. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 8:34 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it will summon the Iraqi chargé d’affaires in Stockholm to protest against death sentences received by Swedes in Iraq.

Last month, Stockholm protested over a death sentence given to a Swede. On Thursday, two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total to at least three Swedes who have been sentenced to death in Iraq in recent weeks. All were related to a deadly shooting earlier this year, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it has also received information that a fourth Swedish citizen has received a death sentence that could be drug related. However, “there are certain uncertainties regarding the person’s identity, which is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot confirm the sentence at the moment,” it said.

“We are acting to ensure that the sentences are not carried out,” the ministry said, adding that Sweden condemns any use of the death penalty. “We oppose it always, everywhere and under any circumstances,” it said.

The ministry said it has been in contact with the Swedes and their families but declined to give further details, citing privacy regulations.

Swedish media have said the three Swedes are accused of involvement in the murder of a criminal in Iraq. The killing earlier this year is believed to be linked to a gang war between two Swedish groups that has resulted in numerous killings and attempted murders, some occurring outside Sweden. The Foxtrot network and its rival, Rumba, have been involved in deadly feuds for years.

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

49m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

3h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

11h ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

1h ago

