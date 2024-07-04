Toronto police drug squad officer charged with impaired driving, drug possession

A Toronto police officer is facing several charges including impaired driving and drug possession following an incident involving Peel police earlier this week, police say.

Peel Regional Police investigators say just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street for a possible impaired driver.

When police arrived, they attempted to stop the driver.

“Multiple Peel Police cruisers suffered damage and two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries,” Peel police told CityNews.

Police did not elaborate on how the cruisers were damaged, leading to the officers being injured.

Brian Sukhram, 37, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, failure to stop after accident, flight from peace officer, operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (equal to or over 80mgs), possession for the purpose – Schedule 1 methamphetamines, and possession for the purpose – Schedule 1 cocaine.

Toronto police confirmed to CityNews that Sukhram is a detective-constable who works with the drug squad and has been with the Toronto Police Service for 13 years.

“He has been suspended with pay as per the Community Safety and Policing Act,” Toronto police said.

“Any information involving the circumstances of the arrest or the ongoing investigation will need to be provided by the arresting service.”