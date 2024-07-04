Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its fourth-quarter net income more than doubled compared with a year ago. Cups of coffee sit on a counter in a Tim Hortons outlet in Oakville, Ont. on Monday September 16, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 4, 2024 1:47 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 1:50 pm.

It’s a question that’s often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin?

For Torontonians the answer is now clear.

As of Thursday, July 3, Toronto residents can recycle both hot and cold paper-based and plastic-lined beverage cups at home and other eligible locations as part of a new pilot project aimed at reducing waste.

“We’re excited to introduce this pilot that allows Torontonians to recycle hot and cold beverage cups,” said Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials, the administrator of Ontario’s collection system.

“This initiative represents a major step forward in our mission to enhance recycling processes and efficiency … this pilot not only expands the range of recyclable materials accepted in Toronto but also sets the stage for broader recycling advancements across Ontario.”

The pilot project includes single and multi-residential homes, long-term care homes, retirement homes and elementary/high schools within the city of Toronto.

There are some ground rules.

Cups should be rinsed before they hit the blue bins, and any lids or sleeves should be removed and placed in the bin separately.

Residents are also urged to avoid stacking or nesting the cups together in the bin, making them easier to deal with at recycling facilities.

“Straws are currently not accepted within the Blue Box program in Ontario,” a release on the project notes.

“Depending on the material of the straw, such as a paper straw without a plastic lining, they may be able to be placed in your green bin. Residents can check the Waste Wizard to determine where to place straws.”

