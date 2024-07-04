Will the UK turn left while France swerves hard to the right?

Supporters of French far right leader Marine Le Pen react after the release of projections based on the actual vote count in select constituencies , Sunday, June 30, 2024 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. French voters propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong lead in first-round legislative elections Sunday and plunged the country into political uncertainty, according to polling projections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 4, 2024 6:37 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 6:39 am.

By the end of this weekend, two of Canada’s G7 allies could each have new governments on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

While the Labour party is expected to end 14 years of Conservative government in the UK on Thursday, France may end up in the hands of the hardline National Rally party.

Josh Keating is a senior correspondent at Vox covering foreign policy and world affairs. “Incumbents basically all over the Western democratic world are very unpopular right now,” said Keating. 

Is this a case of two countries headed in opposite directions? Or is it simply the same anti-incumbent sentiment that has impacted democracies across the world, with Canada no exception? And will countries ever again vote for something rather than against a party or politician they despise?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

updated

38m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

2h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

10h ago

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

12h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

updated

38m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

2h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

10h ago

Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass
Protesters remove tents from U of T encampment, spray paint 'We will return' on grass

Patches of grass that were entirely covered by tents were once again visible at King's College Circle Wednesday as protesters at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) campus...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

10h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:47
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Olympic Games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Olympic Games

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke to members of Team Canada's Men's Olympic training roster about the upcoming Olympic games and they share some of their favourite Olympic memories.

13h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

13h ago

More Videos