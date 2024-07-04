Will the UK turn left while France swerves hard to the right?

By the end of this weekend, two of Canada’s G7 allies could each have new governments on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

While the Labour party is expected to end 14 years of Conservative government in the UK on Thursday, France may end up in the hands of the hardline National Rally party.

Josh Keating is a senior correspondent at Vox covering foreign policy and world affairs. “Incumbents basically all over the Western democratic world are very unpopular right now,” said Keating.

Is this a case of two countries headed in opposite directions? Or is it simply the same anti-incumbent sentiment that has impacted democracies across the world, with Canada no exception? And will countries ever again vote for something rather than against a party or politician they despise?

