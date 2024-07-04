Well-funded Conservatives paid $8.5M on advertising in 2023, trouncing other parties

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre points to a campaign sign during a news conference in Vancouver on October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 1:51 pm.

The well-funded Conservative Party of Canada spent more than $8.5 million on advertising last year, substantially exceeding what its political rivals dropped to get their message out.

The Liberals spent just a fraction of that at around $381,000, while the NDP spent only about $42,000.

The numbers are detailed in federal parties’ annual financial returns for 2023, which Elections Canada posted online this week.

The Conservative statement shows the party held $16 million in cash at the end of 2023, an increase of more than $3.2 million from the start of the year.

The Liberal Party of Canada was sitting on nearly $2.8 million in cash by the end of December, a decrease of about $530,000 from what they started with in January.

The NDP did not report any cash holdings for 2023 as it was still paying off a loan from the 2021 election campaign, but the party said earlier this year it is now in the black.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 3, Toronto residents...

17m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

2h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and two others are injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred in...

updated

0m ago

Top Stories

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 3, Toronto residents...

17m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

2h ago

1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and two others are injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred in...

updated

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

19h ago

2:22
Transport Canada requires more staff on Toronto Island ferries
Transport Canada requires more staff on Toronto Island ferries

The federal agency decision doubles the number of staff required on some of the boats. The city has filed an appeal but says it is still complying and hiring more people. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

More Videos