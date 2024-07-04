Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor’s Firebag oilsands site

The Suncor Firebag oilsands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 2:56 pm.

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it is moving to have essential personnel only at its Firebag oilsands site as a wildfire burns out of control nearby.

The company says the move is a precautionary measure right now and further action will be taken if necessary.

A wildfire is currently burning out of control about 70 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Alberta government says the fire is approximately eight km northeast of Suncor’s Firebag main plant, 14 km northeast of Suncor’s Firebag Aerodrome and 16 km east of Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands facility.

Suncor’s Firebag oilsands site produces about 215,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company’s website says there are typically about 400 people at the site each day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU; TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

