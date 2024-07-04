World swimming federation confirms US federal investigation into Chinese swimmers’ doping tests

A view of the Paris La Defense Arena, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The Paris La Defense Arena will host the swimming and some water polo events during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 4, 2024 10:44 am.

GENEVA (AP) — The international swimming federation says its executive director has been ordered to testify as a witness in a U.S. criminal investigation into the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance in 2021 yet were allowed to continue competing.

World Aquatics confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Brent Nowicki “was served with a witness subpoena by the United States government.”

In May, a House Committee on China asked the Justice Department and the FBI to launch an investigation under a federal law that allows investigations into suspected doping conspiracies even if they occurred outside the U.S.

The swimmers were allowed to compete at the previous Olympics in Tokyo despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. Chinese officials blamed food contamination and the World Anti-Doping Agency accepted that explanation and has since defended its handling of the case.

Eleven of the swimmers are expected to compete for China at the Paris Olympics.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press




1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

2h ago

LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms
LCBO, union still 'very far apart' as Friday strike looms

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers remain "very far apart" in ongoing negotiations as a strike deadline looms, sources close to the bargaining table...

35m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

41m ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

2h ago

