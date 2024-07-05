1 woman injured in Brampton salon fire

A woman was injured in a fire at a Brampton business late Thursday night.

Police and emergency crews were called to Mako Hair Salon in the area of Queen Street East between Chapel Street and Main Street South around 11:45 p.m. for a fire.

Peel paramedics say the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The building appears to be a multi-use property with a salon at the bottom and residential units above.

At this time, it is unclear where the fire started or how.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.