A look at how settlements have grown in the West Bank over the years

Israelis have built more than 100 settlements in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. (AP Graphic)

By Caleb Diehl And Joseph Federman, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 1:14 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 1:26 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades and advanced plans to build thousands of new settlement homes, according to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group. They are the latest steps by Israel’s hard-line government meant to cement Israel’s control over the territory and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This map shows the expansion of settlements and outposts from 1967 until now.

Half a century of settlements

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek all three areas for their future state. In 56 years, Israel has built well over 100 settlements scattered across the West Bank. Settlers also have built scores of tiny unauthorized outposts that are tolerated or even encouraged by the government. Some are later legalized.

Dwindling two-state prospects

The international community considers the settlements illegal or illegitimate, and the Palestinians say they are the main barrier to a lasting peace agreement.

But with more than 500,000 Israeli settlers living in the West Bank, it will be difficult – some say impossible – to partition the territory as part of a two-state solution.

____

Diehl reported from Seattle.

Caleb Diehl And Joseph Federman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

20m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

4h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

4h ago

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

20m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

4h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

3h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

4h ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

4h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

19h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

4h ago

More Videos