Albanian authorities strip ethnic Greek mayor of his post for alleged vote buying

FILE - Fredis Beleris looks on as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits to the ethnic Greek minority of Albania, in Himare, Albania, on Dec. 22, 2022. Fredis Beleris, an ethnic Greek politician jailed in Albania for vote-buying, says he hopes his election this month to the European Parliament will help boost the rule of law in Albania. Beleris told The Associated Press in an interview from prison that he would have preferred to serve as mayor of the southern Albania community he was elected to lead last year, before his arrest and conviction. His case has soured relations between Balkan neighbors Greece and Albania. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP, File)

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 10:46 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 10:56 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian election authorities on Friday stripped an ethnic Greek minority mayor of his post after he was imprisoned on charges of vote-buying in municipal elections last year.

A new election will be held Aug. 4.

Dhionisios Alfred Beleri, 51, was elected mayor of the Albanian city of Himare — a town in the Albanian Riviera 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital, Tirana, that has a Greek minority presence — in May 2023. He was arrested two days earlier while allegedly offering 40,000 Albanian leks (360 euros; $390) to buy eight votes.

Last month an Albanian appeals court upheld a two-year prison sentence for Beleri, a move which exacerbated tensions with neighboring Greece.

Beleri belongs to the Human Rights Union Party of the ethnic Greek minority, but in last year’s municipal vote he was the candidate for a coalition that also included the center-left Freedom Party of former President Ilir Meta and a breakaway group from the center-right opposition Democratic Party of former Prime Minister and President Sali Berisha.

Beleri has denied the charges, and Athens has described his detention as politically motivated.

Beleri, who has dual citizenship, also won a Greek seat in the European Parliament representing the governing conservative New Democracy party in EU elections earlier this month.

Greece has warned Albania that Beleri’s case could negatively impact its application to join the European Union. Albania is in the process of negotiating full membership.

Albania’s government said it could do nothing while the case was in court.

European Parliament lawmakers enjoy substantial legal immunity from prosecution, even if the allegations relate to crimes committed prior to their election.

In Beleri’s case that rule is unlikely to affect the outcome, as he is serving time for a crime committed in a non-EU member country.

Greece and Albania, a former communist country and a current NATO member, have a historically tense relationship, largely over issues of Greek minority rights and the sizable Albanian community in Greece.

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

LCBO workers officially on strike
LCBO workers officially on strike

LCBO locations will be closed for at least two weeks as long as the strike is on, but bars and restaurants, along with licensed grocery stores and The Beer Store, will continue to receive wholesale orders.

23m ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

1h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

1h ago

Durham police say suspect rammed and chased armoured truck in heist attempt
Durham police say suspect rammed and chased armoured truck in heist attempt

Durham Regional Police officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly rammed an armoured truck in Whitby and then chased it in a botched robbery attempt. It happened on Friday, July 5 at around 1:35...

36m ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

1h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

16h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

1h ago

2:23
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market

The next owner of this Paris Ontario home will walk the same halls as Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:00
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto

Folk artist Lewis Mallard hides his identity under a giant duck disguise and leaves his mark on public spaces. Audra Brown with how this performing duck has now given a sneaky bit of "sole" to TTC streetcar platforms around the city.

17h ago

