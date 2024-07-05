Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismaël Koné celebrates
Ismaël Koné celebrates after scoring the winning goal on penalty kicks against Venezuela. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 11:10 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 11:36 pm.

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night.

The Canadians won 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals, keeping Venezuela from advancing to the Copa America semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 13th minute for Canada before Salomón Rondón got the equalizer in the 64th minute for Venezuela.

The victory sends Canada against Lionel Messi and Argentina, the world No. 1 and defending Copa America champion, on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The game is a rematch of the opening game of the tournament, which Canada ended up losing 2-0.

Each team scored three times in the five rounds of the shootout, forcing the extra session.

After Canada’s Maxime Crépeau silenced the pro-Venezuelan crowd of 51,080 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys by stopping Jhonder Cádiz, Koné eased his shot past Rafael Romo for the win.

With 54th-ranked Venezuela trailing 1-0, Jon Aramburu sent a long pass from his own penalty box, leaving just Rondón and Moïse Bombito battling for the loose ball near midfield.

Just as Rondón gained possession, Crépeau realized he was too far out and sprinted toward his net. It was too late. Rondón’s lofted shot over the scrambling Crépeau bounced 2 yards in front of the net and in.

The Canadians were just the fourth team to advance out of Copa America group play after scoring one goal. It didn’t take long for them to match that in their first elimination game.

Shaffelburg scored on an assist from Jonathan David after David scored the previous goal in a 1-0 victory over Peru on a helper from Shaffelburg, who right-footed a pass from David between the right post and Rafael Romo.

After scoring, Schaffelburg held over his head the No. 17 jersey of Tajon Buchanan, who broke the tibia in his lower left leg in practice three days before the meeting with Venezuela.

Rondón had two early chances on headers turned away, and it wasn’t long after his goal that Shaffelburg took another dangerous shot from just inside the penalty box that Romo deflected away.

Before Rondón’s equalizer, Eduard Bello redirected a corner kick from across the toward the net, but the ball landed on top of the net after a leaping deflection from Crépeau.

Shaffelburg got a yellow card in the 36th minute for trying to return too quickly after going to the sideline when he was injured on a tackle.

He limped to the sideline and tried to come back before a free kick by Venezuela in Canada’s defensive end. He was sent back off, and Canada played down a man briefly before clearing the ball to midfield, allowing for his return.

