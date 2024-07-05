Federal Reserve highlights its political independence as presidential campaign heats up

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 12, 2024. Powell will be in Portugal on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to take part in a panel discussion on central banking policy with members of the European Central Bank. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 12:22 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 1:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is highlighting the importance of its political independence at a time when Donald Trump, who frequently attacked the Fed’s policymaking in the past, edges closer to formally becoming the Republican nominee for president.

On Friday, the Fed released its twice-yearly report on its interest-rate policies, a typically dry document that primarily includes its analysis of job growth, inflation, interest rates and other economic trends. The report includes short text boxes that focus on often-technical issues such as monetary policy rules.

The report is typically released the Friday before the Fed chair testifies to House and Senate committees as part of the central bank’s semi-annual report to Congress.

Many of the boxes appear regularly in most reports, like one that focuses on employment and earnings for different demographic groups. Friday’s report, however, includes a new box titled, “Monetary policy independence, transparency, and accountability.” It is there that the Fed stressed the vital need for it to operate independent of political pressures.

“There is broad support for the principles underlying independent monetary policy,” the report says. “Operational independence of monetary policy has become an international norm, and economic research indicates that economic performance has tended to be better when central banks have such independence.”

Such statements suggest that the Fed is seeking to shore up support in Congress for its independence, which Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week mentioned as a crucial bulwark against political attacks on the Fed.

A spokesperson for the Fed declined to comment on the inclusion of the text box.

“I do think support for the Fed’s independence is very high, where it really matters on Capitol Hill, in both political parties,” Powell said Tuesday during a monetary policy conference in Portugal.

Before the pandemic struck in 2020, Trump, as president, repeatedly badgered the Fed to lower its benchmark interest rate, which can reduce the cost of consumer and business borrowing and stimulate the economy.

In 2018, as the Fed gradually raised its benchmark rate from ultra-low levels that had been put in place after the Great Recession, Trump, in a highly unusual attack from a sitting president, called the central bank “my biggest threat.”

And he said, regarding Powell, “I’m not happy with what he’s doing.”

Trump originally nominated Powell as Fed chair, and President Joe Biden later re-nominated him to a term that will end in May 2026. Trump has already indicated that he wouldn’t renominate Powell if he is elected president again.

Powell, when asked Tuesday about the potential threat posed to the Fed’s independence should Trump be elected again, said, “I am not focused on that at all.”

“I really think that we just keep doing our jobs,” Powell continued. “I mean, the U.S. economy — we have 4% unemployment, it’s growing at 2%. Inflation’s at 2.6%. Let’s keep that going. Let’s do our jobs. History will judge.”

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

9m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

9m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

2h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

2h ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

3h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

18h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

3h ago

More Videos