German government averts crisis with budget agreement for Europe’s largest economy

By The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 4:18 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 4:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Friday agreed on a budget for 2025 and a stimulus package for Europe’s largest economy, ending a monthslong squabble that threatened to upend Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left coalition.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, and leaders of the Free Democrats and Greens agreed on the budget early Friday after marathon talks, German news agency dpa reported, citing party sources. The leaders were expected to provide details at a news conference later on Friday.

Scholz replaced long-serving conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel after federal elections in 2011, heading a coalition built around a program of modernization in areas including climate protection, infrastructure and research.

To pay for it, the administration sidestepped rules limiting public borrowing by repurposing 60 billion euros ($65 billion) in unspent emergency credits raised for measures to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that maneuver was ruled illegal in November 2023 by the Constitutional Court, prompting a government scramble to seek spending cuts in areas from farm subsidies to overseas development aid.

The squeeze opened rifts within the Social Democrats and between the financially conservative Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens, with the latter calling for parliament to suspend the so-called “debt brake” and allow more emergency borrowing, including to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia and to strengthen Germany’s own armed forces.

The disagreements had fueled speculation that the already unpopular government could collapse and prompt a snap parliamentary election in which Germany could follow other European countries by swinging toward the political right.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes
LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

5h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

12h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

13h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes
LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

5h ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

12h ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

10h ago

2:28
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

10h ago

2:23
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market

The next owner of this Paris Ontario home will walk the same halls as Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:00
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto

Folk artist Lewis Mallard hides his identity under a giant duck disguise and leaves his mark on public spaces. Audra Brown with how this performing duck has now given a sneaky bit of "sole" to TTC streetcar platforms around the city.

10h ago

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

17h ago

More Videos