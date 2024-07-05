Man charged with stealing and selling car of elderly couple who were fatally shot in South Florida

By The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 4:56 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with stealing and later selling the car of an elderly South Florida couple who were fatally shot in March, authorities said.

Maurice Newson, 30, of Davie, was arrested in May on a warrant for charges of grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property, according to court records. Newson, who had been in a relationship with one of the victims’ granddaughters, pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and was released on bond.

Major and Claudette Melvin, ages 89 and 85 respectively, had owned a 2014 Ford Fusion, which was missing when Fort Lauderdale police responded to the deceased couple’s home on March 22. Investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, and it was eventually found about two weeks after the double homicide.

Newson’s attorney, Jeremy McLymont, said Fort Lauderdale police have been investigating the case for over three months and have not uncovered any evidence to charge Newson with murder. McLymont also said he and his client haven’t received any evidence from prosecutors related to the vehicle theft.

Surveillance video at the Melvin home shows someone arrive in the early morning hours of March 22 and leave a few minutes later. Several hours later, video shows the Melvins’ car being driven away from the house. The vehicle was taken north and left in a commuter train parking lot, where a tow truck picked it up later that day.

A witness told police they spotted the car in a tow company parking lot on April 4, according to court records. A tow truck driver told police he had bought the car for $200 from a man later identified in a photo lineup as Newson.

The detective who wrote the warrant for Newson’s vehicle theft charges said there was probable cause to believe that the suspects in the vehicle theft were also involved in the homicides.

The Melvins had been married for 60 years. He was a retired backhoe operator, while she had worked in housekeeping at a hospital. They had 28 grandchildren.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

53m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

2m ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe
5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe

Police have charged five men after an investigation into violent extortion incidents in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police said the suspects were allegedly...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

53m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

2m ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe
5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe

Police have charged five men after an investigation into violent extortion incidents in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police said the suspects were allegedly...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

6h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

2h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

22h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

7h ago

2:23
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market

The next owner of this Paris Ontario home will walk the same halls as Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. David Zura explains.

23h ago

More Videos