Man shows up in hospital with life-threatening stab wound: police

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2024 10:55 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 11:04 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a stab wound.

Police say a man turned up at a hospital just after 10:15 p.m. with life-threatening injuries sustained in a stabbing.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the area of Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.

Police said the suspect was a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-six, last seen wearing all black.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

26m ago

Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Residents in Toronto and beyond are working to gather donations to help those most impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

5h ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

6h ago

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

26m ago

Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Residents in Toronto and beyond are working to gather donations to help those most impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

5h ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

6h ago

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

5h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

6h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

7h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

8h ago

1:36
Ottawa woman looking to help others with $70M Lotto Max winnings
Ottawa woman looking to help others with $70M Lotto Max winnings

Patty from Ottawa is the latest winner of the $70M Lotto Max jackpot and reflects on her past and how much she wants to help others who helped her.

7h ago

More Videos