Man shows up in hospital with life-threatening stab wound: police
Posted July 5, 2024 10:55 pm.
Last Updated July 5, 2024 11:04 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a stab wound.
Police say a man turned up at a hospital just after 10:15 p.m. with life-threatening injuries sustained in a stabbing.
Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the area of Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.
Police said the suspect was a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-six, last seen wearing all black.