Multiple injuries reported after July 4 fireworks malfunction in Utah stadium, news report says

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Several people were injured when fireworks misfired and struck members of the audience inside a football stadium during a Fourth of July celebration in Utah, police said.

The accident occurred during the opening ceremonies of the Stadium of Fire event at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, which is the campus football stadium of Brigham Young University, KUTV-TV reported.

The exact number and severity of injuries at the annual holiday event was not immediately available, Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland said.

Videos posted on social media show individual fireworks veering off from the cluster sent into the sky over the field and landing among rows of spectators in the stands at the outdoor arena.

After a short delay the BYU Police Department allowed organizers to proceed with the event, which featured the Jonas Brothers, KUTV reported.

The Provo Police Department and BYU did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking more information.

The Associated Press