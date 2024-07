A man has died of his injuries sustained in a Newmarket crash back in June.

York police say the incident happened on June 21 just before 10 a.m. in the area of Mulock Drive and Sandford Street.

One male was transported to hospital with serious injuries. On July 4, the 40-year-old man died of his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage to contact police.