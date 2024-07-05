Quebec wants Supreme Court judge to recuse himself from Bill 21 challenge

Judge Mahmud Jamal speaks during an official welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Oct. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Thomas Laberge, The Canadian Press

Posted July 5, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 2:42 pm.

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — The Quebec government is calling for a Supreme Court of Canada judge to recuse himself as the court deliberates whether to hear an appeal involving the province’s secularism law, known as Bill 21.

The province says Justice Mahmud Jamal doesn’t have the “required impartiality” to hear the case because he was chairman of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s board of directors when the group challenged Bill 21 in Superior Court in 2019.

In a letter sent Wednesday to the country’s highest court, first reported on by Le Devoir and obtained by The Canadian Press, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette says it would be inappropriate for Jamal to deliberate on a case “in which he was a party.”

The Canadian Press also obtained letters from a Quebec secularism group, Mouvement laïque québécois, and a feminist organization, Pour les droits des femmes du Québec, both of which also requested that Jamal recuse himself for reasons similar to those cited by Jolin-Barrette.

On June 25 after the issue was first raised, the Supreme Court said Jamal has no intention of sitting out the case. “He believes there is no real or reasonably perceivable conflict of interest that would compel him to recuse himself,” says the letter, a copy of which was also obtained by The Canadian Press.

In February, Quebec’s Court of Appeal upheld the province’s secularism law, which prohibits some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and other groups have sought leave to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court, which has not yet said whether it will hear the case.

Jamal was appointed to the Supreme Court on July 1, 2021. He previously served as a judge on the Court of Appeal for Ontario from 2019 to 2021. Before his appointment as a judge he practised law with Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP for more than 23 years.

In a questionnaire completed as part of the Supreme Court appointment process, Jamal said he served for over 13 years on the CCLA’s board of directors, including a stint as chairman. He also represented the group as an intervener in several appeals before the Supreme Court, including two freedom of religion cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

Thomas Laberge, The Canadian Press

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

20m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

4h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

4h ago

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

3h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

4h ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

4h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

19h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

4h ago

