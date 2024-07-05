Statistics Canada to release jobs report for June today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market today.

The agency is set to publish its labour force survey for June later this morning.

The Canadian economy added 27,000 jobs in May as the unemployment rate rose to 6.2 per cent.

The overall increase in jobs in May was from part-time employment, which grew even as the number of full-time jobs fell.

The jobs report is a key data point ahead of the next Bank of Canada interest rate decision set for July 24.

The central bank cut its key interest rate last month for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. The bank’s policy interest rate stands at 4.75 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press