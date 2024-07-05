USA Basketball men’s Olympic team arrives for camp in Las Vegas

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures for a call in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, April 29, 2024, in Denver. James is not opting into what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and instead will seek a new deal with the Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision said Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 11:57 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s something that Kobe Bryant once said that has stuck with U.S. men’s Olympic basketball coach Steve Kerr and seems especially important now.

It was about how other nations have made big strides in basketball, how the gap between the rest of the world and the U.S. is closing and how that’s been a great thing for the NBA. And Bryant’s response, paraphrased, was basically, “so what?”

His point: If everyone else is getting better, then the U.S. better find ways to do the same.

“Maybe we’ll show that one to the guys,” Kerr said. “I love that. And it has to be our attitude this summer.”

After months of planning, it’s time for the U.S. Olympic team — one that will go to the Paris Games later this month seeking a fifth consecutive gold medal — to take the floor. The first practice for the squad is Saturday, the start of a four-day training camp before its exhibition opener against Canada on Wednesday.

Players began arriving Thursday in Las Vegas; Stephen Curry was the first to check in for camp, perhaps underscoring how anxious he is for what will be his first Olympics. The 12 players have all known each other for years, but the task of becoming a team starts in earnest Saturday.

“I feel like it starts when it gets there, because that’s when you really see each other eye-to-eye,” said Bam Adebayo, who is seeking his second gold medal after winning one at the Tokyo Games three years ago. “You have those conversations, you have those many conversations within what we’re going through, what we’re trying to do. And that’s when it’s time to really be honest about what we want to do.”

That part is easy: Win gold.

The how-to-do-it part, that’s the key.

Last year brought another humbling World Cup experience for the U.S.; after finishing seventh in 2019, the Americans were fourth at Manila. But the argument — or justification, for lack of a better word — for those stumbles was that the U.S. wasn’t sending the best possible roster to those tournaments. Getting the big names like Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the Olympics, that’s one thing. Getting them for the World Cup and asking them to represent their country in back-to-back summers, that’s something else.

Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards were on that World Cup team last summer and were picked for this Olympic team as well.

“Obviously, last year we didn’t do what we wanted to do,” Haliburton said. “And that was frustrating because any time you get to represent USA Basketball, the expectation is to win. And we weren’t able to do that.”

This team was put together with a very different ending in mind. James is back on the Olympic team for the first time since 2012 and seeking a third gold, Durant is going for what would be a men’s Olympic record fourth basketball gold, and five other players — Adebayo, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis — each have one. The first-time Olympians are Haliburton, Edwards, Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid, someone who the U.S. convinced to play despite a strong push by France for the Philadelphia star to represent the host nation in Paris.

As far as choosing a starting lineup, good luck.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Kerr said. “I’m guessing that all 12 players on this roster will be in the Hall of Fame someday. So, how do you pick five out of 12? The idea is, you find combinations that click, and you find two-way lineups that can be effective at both ends. Our big job in Las Vegas is to find five-man combinations that fit and to just ask all 12 guys to fully commit to the goal of winning a gold medal no matter what it looks like, no matter who’s playing.”

The Americans play their first exhibition against Canada in Las Vegas, then have games at Abu Dhabi (against Australia and Serbia) and London (against South Sudan and Germany) before the Paris Games start. The U.S. opens Olympic play July 28 against Serbia and will also have group games against South Sudan and the winner of Sunday’s qualifier in Puerto Rico — either Mexico, Lithuania, Italy or Puerto Rico.

“We’ve got 39 days or so to get locked in to go get this gold medal, 12 amazing, talented guys ready to come together for one goal,” Curry said when he arrived to check in for camp. “I’m hyped for it all.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

10m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

10m ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed. On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured...

2h ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

2h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

3h ago

3:23
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to
What's faster on Spadina, biking, walking or taking the bus? We tested so you don't have to

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

3h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

18h ago

2:28
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast
Looking at latest Hurricane Beryl models and the high humidex values in the GTA forecast

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

3h ago

More Videos