Vaughan chiropractor charged with sexual assault

York police have charged a Vaughan chiropractor with sexual assault after an alleged incident at a clinic.

Investigators say they received information on June 25 that a victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted during a chiropractic visit at a clinic operating at a private residence in the area of Brownridge Drive and Wade Gate.

On July 3, 50-year-old Evan Kogon was charged with sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims and encouraging them to come forward.