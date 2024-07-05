Vaughan chiropractor charged with sexual assault
Posted July 5, 2024 10:39 am.
York police have charged a Vaughan chiropractor with sexual assault after an alleged incident at a clinic.
Investigators say they received information on June 25 that a victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted during a chiropractic visit at a clinic operating at a private residence in the area of Brownridge Drive and Wade Gate.
On July 3, 50-year-old Evan Kogon was charged with sexual assault.
Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims and encouraging them to come forward.