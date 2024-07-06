4 killed in shooting at Kentucky home; suspect died after vehicle chase, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 12:56 pm.

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.

The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car falling into a ditch, police said.

Police found seven shooting victims when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 a.m., the city’s police department said in a news release.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public. No further details were not immediately released.

Florence is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

4h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

22m ago

Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

36m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

4h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

22m ago

Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

36m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

19h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

19h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

20h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

20h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

22h ago

More Videos