Amtrak service from New York City to Boston suspended for the day

FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station on Feb. 6, 2014, in Philadelphia. Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday afternoon.

The service disruption was due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker that was causing a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amtrak said it would provide an update on the suspension on its website in a message that was posted at 3:30 p.m.

Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, the rail service said.

Amtrak will also waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga
1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga

Police say one woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Derry Road and Rexwood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound....

30m ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

2h ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

9h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

38m ago

