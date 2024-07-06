Dozens of LCBO workers rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike

Dozens of LCBO workers rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2024 1:15 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 1:42 pm.

TORONTO — More than a hundred workers with Ontario’s main liquor retailer are in downtown Toronto today to raise awareness of their historic strike as it enters its second day.

Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between their union and management.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says workers are concerned with Premier Doug Ford’s accelerated plan to expand the alcohol market.

It says they fear job losses after Ford’s government announced plans to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

At least 150 people attended the rally, juggling umbrellas to ward off the rain with signs urging the government to keep liquor sales public.

LCBO retail locations are expected to stay closed for at least 14 days, though convenience outlets in smaller communities will remain open and online ordering is available with product limits in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

