Experience and mentorship: Garrett Temple rejoins the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran player Garrett Temple, a move that has been met with enthusiasm from his teammates and fans alike.

Known for his leadership and extensive experience in the NBA, Temple’s return is seen as a strategic step towards bolstering the team’s dynamics on and off the court. This re-signing is expected to continue his significant role in mentoring the younger players and fostering a culture of growth and development within the team.

Raptors centre Kelly Olynyk was only able to play a few months with the 38-year-old but praised Temple’s ability to share his wealth of experience with younger teammates.

“He is a seasoned veteran who has been to a lot of places, seen a lot of things, has a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge,” Olynyk told CityNews. “He is one of those guys who is able to pass that knowledge on. Sometimes you have people who have been through a lot of experience and have a lot of knowledge, but they are not great teachers. Garrett is one of those guys who is able to have knowledge and be able to pass it on to the younger guys.”

"Big vet for us!"

Temple was a free agent after spending last season in Toronto where he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 10.7 minutes in 27 games primarily coming off the bench.

The 38-year-old is set to enter his 15th season in the NBA, with the Raptors being his 12th team. After entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Temple played for Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Memphis, LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Chicago and New Orleans before coming to Toronto.

The six-foot-five, 190-pound Temple owns career averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.5 minutes in 743 contests, with 289 starts.

RJ Barrett was more than happy to talk about Temple’s return when asked about it during one of Team Canada’s Men’s Basketball camps events in downtown Toronto.

“Yeah, Temp!” Barrett shouted when CityNews asked him about the deal. “I already congratulated him. He is a big vet for us, so I am happy for him.”

From multiple injuries, and personal tragedies to the Jontay Porter gambling scandal, last season was full of adversity for the players and franchise. But Temple was the glue that helped keep this team on course and helped the younger players on the team such as Ochai Agbaji who was traded to the Raptors in February.

“His veteran voice, his leadership, his presence,” Agbaji told CityNews in March about how Temple was helping him adapt to his new team.

“He is really smart and knowledgeable and has seen basketball at this level for many years. So I have been picking his brain about the game, and he always helps me and other guys,” Agbaji noted.

Temple’s willingness to mentor and guide younger players like Agbaji is crucial for the Raptors as they look to build a strong, unified team looking to bounce back after failing to miss the playoffs last season.

After the Raptors played their final game of the Season in Miami, CityNews spoke with Temple exclusively about his desire to sign another year with Toronto.

“It’s always great when you have a young team that can start growing together, and hopefully, I am a part of it being the ‘old head’ for next year,” Temple said.

Although the financial details of the one-year deal were not released, Temple’s unique combination of experience and teaching ability makes him an invaluable asset to the Raptors.