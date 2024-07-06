Heat wave expected to hit Vancouver Island, interior B.C. in the coming days

VANCOUVER — Heat warnings are covering more than two dozen regions in British Columbia as temperatures could creep into the low 40s in the coming days.

Environment Canada says the worst of the heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last into next week.

The heat warnings include much of B.C.’s bottom third, inland sections of the central and norths coasts, as well as the northeastern part of the province.

The province’s health minister Adrian Dix says it’s key to find where the cooler places in your home are, and keep your windows and blinds closed during the heat of the day.

Dix also says vulnerable people are at high risk during times of heat waves, as are seniors.

Anyone experiencing a heat-related emergency is encouraged to contact 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press